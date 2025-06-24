AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $170.41 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

