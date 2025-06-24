SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3%

GLD opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.23 and its 200-day moving average is $277.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

