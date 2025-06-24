Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $212.12 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.23 and its 200-day moving average is $277.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.