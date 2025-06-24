FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,126 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:IBM opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $170.41 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

