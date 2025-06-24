C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,554,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 668,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

