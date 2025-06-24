Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares in the company, valued at $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

