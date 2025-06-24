New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 1,568 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

T opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

