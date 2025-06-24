Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.47 and its 200-day moving average is $375.11. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

