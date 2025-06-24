Lowe’s Companies (LOW) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lowe’s Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07% Lowe’s Companies Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lowe’s Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58 Lowe’s Companies Competitors 171 1316 2026 38 2.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus target price of $271.12, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion $6.96 billion 18.11 Lowe’s Companies Competitors $26.26 billion $2.36 billion 16.47

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

