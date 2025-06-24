Petros Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 164.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 72,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 545,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

