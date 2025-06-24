Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

