PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

