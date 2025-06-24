Ledyard National Bank Has $2.83 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

