Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes $132,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
