Spirepoint Private Client LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 15.6% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $119,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

