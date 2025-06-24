Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions of goods and services over the internet. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the digital retail sector and its growth potential as consumers increasingly shop online. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. 13,926,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,342. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,755,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697,440. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

