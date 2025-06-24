WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 82,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 121,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

