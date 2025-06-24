YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

