Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,444 shares of company stock worth $172,097,492. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

