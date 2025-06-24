Best Home Improvement Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for renovating, repairing and maintaining residential properties. They include home?center retailers, building?materials suppliers, tool and appliance manufacturers, and specialized service providers. Their performance typically tracks housing market trends, consumer spending patterns and interest?rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.53. 13,926,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $778.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.09. 2,139,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,543. The firm has a market cap of $354.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.42. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.06. 1,513,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,872. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.56.

