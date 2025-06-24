Comparing Owens & Minor (OMI) and Its Competitors

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) is one of 143 public companies in the “MED PRODUCTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Owens & Minor to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Owens & Minor has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens & Minor’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Owens & Minor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 2 2 2 0 2.00 Owens & Minor Competitors 757 3702 7480 281 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Owens & Minor presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 65.99%. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies have a potential upside of 26.95%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Owens & Minor and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $10.70 billion -$362.69 million -1.56 Owens & Minor Competitors $2.77 billion $241.42 million 3.40

Owens & Minor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Owens & Minor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Owens & Minor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owens & Minor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -3.41% 17.09% 2.47% Owens & Minor Competitors -73.31% -49.28% -12.99%

Summary

Owens & Minor beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations. The Patient Direct segment includes the home healthcare business, Byram and Apria. The company was founded by Otho O. Owens and G. Gilmer Minor in 1882 and is headquartered in Henrico County, VA.

