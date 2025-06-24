Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) & ATI (NYSE:ATI) Critical Review

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) and ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Carpenter Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ATI pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Carpenter Technology pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATI pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Carpenter Technology has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATI has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 ATI 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carpenter Technology and ATI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus price target of $244.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. ATI has a consensus price target of $78.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given ATI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATI is more favorable than Carpenter Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carpenter Technology and ATI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $2.76 billion 4.76 $186.50 million $7.06 37.36 ATI $4.46 billion 2.63 $367.80 million $2.76 30.20

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Carpenter Technology. ATI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and ATI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology 12.26% 21.16% 10.85% ATI 8.93% 21.37% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ATI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats ATI on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ATI

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. ATI Inc. serves to aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, construction and mining, food equipment and appliances, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

