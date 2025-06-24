Comparing 374Water (SCWO) & Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -2,093.18% -119.57% -98.25% 374Water Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 374Water and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $440,000.00 -$12.43 million -4.15 374Water Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 31.26

374Water’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

374Water has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water’s peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

374Water peers beat 374Water on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

