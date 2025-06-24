Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$28,500.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 1.2%

MRT.UN traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.75. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,500. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$369.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

