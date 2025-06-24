Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 665,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.14. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,740,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

