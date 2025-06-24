Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $63,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $513.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

