Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,562,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $148,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8%

BAC stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $348.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

