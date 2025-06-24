iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.1%

BATS IEFA opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

