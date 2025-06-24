Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases Shares of 22,215 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,687,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

