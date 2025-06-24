UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 68,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 516,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $270,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 1,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $300.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

