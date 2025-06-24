Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Has $7.12 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.26 and a 200 day moving average of $414.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.