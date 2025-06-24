Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $348.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.14 and a 200-day moving average of $331.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

