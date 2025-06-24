Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $515.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average of $537.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

