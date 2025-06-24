JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $762.55 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $686.27 and its 200 day moving average is $635.14. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,158 shares of company stock valued at $202,989,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price objective (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

