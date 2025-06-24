Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $348.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.58, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.58.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

