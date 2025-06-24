New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Takes $228,000 Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $986.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.