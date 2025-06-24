GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.99 Million Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.