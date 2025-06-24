Climber Capital SA Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Climber Capital SA reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.7% of Climber Capital SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Climber Capital SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,333.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,195.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4,943.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.