Family Legacy Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $531.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

