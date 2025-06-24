Family Legacy Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.