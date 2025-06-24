International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VEA opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

