Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,014.42.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.