Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 9.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 24,400,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 25,483,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

Get Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on Carnival in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.