Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bragg Gaming Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million -$5.57 million -15.82 Bragg Gaming Group Competitors $2.55 billion $23.97 million 13.94

Bragg Gaming Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bragg Gaming Group Competitors 397 2338 5083 132 2.62

Bragg Gaming Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.02%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bragg Gaming Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.47, meaning that their average share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -5.63% -8.14% -5.51% Bragg Gaming Group Competitors -63.79% -44.74% -4.90%

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group rivals beat Bragg Gaming Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

