Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY) & JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Critical Analysis

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) and Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Interplay Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific $691.04 million 0.33 $33.92 million $4.07 5.06 Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JAKKS Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Interplay Entertainment.

44.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Interplay Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JAKKS Pacific and Interplay Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific 0 0 2 1 3.33 Interplay Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.42%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Interplay Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Interplay Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific 6.45% 19.30% 10.15% Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Interplay Entertainment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops; and board games. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, value-oriented dollar stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Interplay Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Interplay Entertainment Corp. operates as a developer, publisher, and licensor of video game software in the United States. The company produces and licenses titles for various interactive entertainment software platforms in the action/arcade, adventure/RPG, and strategy/puzzle categories. Its game portfolio includes Battle Chess, Boogerman, Clay Fighter, Crazy Cats Love, Dark Alliance, Descent, DSiWare, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Kingpin, M.A.X., Messiah, MDK, Redneck Rampage, Run Like Hell, Sacrifice, T-Rex Rumble, WiiWare, and Giants. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.