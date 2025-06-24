Invesco LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

