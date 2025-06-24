Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.57. Sasol shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 760,196 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Sasol Trading Down 10.9%

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 2,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 364,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sasol by 368.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 437,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 344,066 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

