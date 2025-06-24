Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.34. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 14,636 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Lufthansa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.2226 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Deutsche Lufthansa’s previous dividend of $0.22. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 11,248.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
