United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.41, but opened at $73.34. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $73.43, with a volume of 3,937,549 shares traded.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.