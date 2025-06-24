Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.20. Hafnia shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 424,961 shares.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 45.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hafnia by 1,775.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,124,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hafnia by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hafnia by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,130,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 817,737 shares during the last quarter.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

